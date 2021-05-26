Moultrie County Man Sentenced to Prison

A Moultrie County, Illinois man is dead after he was struck by a semi truck along Interstate 64 early Friday morning. White County Coroner Chris Marsh tell us 36 year old Dustin Gregory of Lovington, Illinois was walking in the eastbound lane of I-64 after his truck broke down just east of the Little Wabash River. It was around 4am when he was struck by a semi tractor as Marsh says he was trying to cross the lane in front of it. White County Ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Illinois State Police and Marsh are continuing their investigation.