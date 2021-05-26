newsbreak-logo
Moultrie County Man Sentenced to Prison

News Progress
Cover picture for the articleChristopher J. Landess, 52, of Arthur has been sentenced to imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections. At a hearing on May 10, Judge Jeremy Richey accepted a plea in which Landess pled guilty to the offenses of Ct. I: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Class 2 Felony, 20-CF-18 and Ct. III: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Class 2 Felony, 20-CF-18. Landess was sentenced to four years in Moultrie County which will be served consecutively to Champaign County case 20-CF-823 for which he was sentenced to 30 years IDOC on April 28, 2020 for the offense of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class X felony. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  

