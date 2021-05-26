Moultrie County Man Sentenced to Prison
Christopher J. Landess, 52, of Arthur has been sentenced to imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections. At a hearing on May 10, Judge Jeremy Richey accepted a plea in which Landess pled guilty to the offenses of Ct. I: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Class 2 Felony, 20-CF-18 and Ct. III: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Class 2 Felony, 20-CF-18. Landess was sentenced to four years in Moultrie County which will be served consecutively to Champaign County case 20-CF-823 for which he was sentenced to 30 years IDOC on April 28, 2020 for the offense of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class X felony.