Far Cry 6 was shaping up to be the perfect game to kick off the New Year – until it was delayed. But we now have a rough release date and are ready to get hyped again. Far Cry games have always been about transporting the player into a lush landscape that is wild, exotic, and dangerous. Once this is established the player is normally tasked with blowing as many holes in it as humanly possible. They are the video game equivalent of a hunting expedition, where the ultimate prize is the head of a despicable human rather than a hapless animal.