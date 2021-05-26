Climate Change Stands to Displace 2 Billion People Worldwide. These Innovative Solutions Could Help Reduce That Number.
As the world embraces the Paris Climate Agreement, legacy institutions have no choice but to embrace the mission to go green. The climate crisis is hardly ever a pleasant topic to discuss. Global greenhouse-gas emissions currently stand at over 10,000 million metric tons of carbon. At this rate, climate change stands to displace two billion people worldwide as a result of rising ocean levels, cost the global economy billions of dollars and lead to 250,000 deaths per year before the year 2100. The list of harmful effects is endless and justifiably led to public outcry in recent years, pressuring industries to go green and be more environmentally responsible. One of the biggest questions remains: Who’s to blame?www.registercitizen.com