Greenville, OH

11th Annual Karlh McCallister Memorial Golf Tournament

By Erik Martin
Daily Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE — The 11th annual Karlh McCallister Memorial/Bridges To College Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 19 at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. The event begins with a noon shotgun start with dinner and the popular reverse raffle to follow. Bridges To College (B2C) helps students in...

www.dailyadvocate.com
Daily Advocate

Lady Wave run rules Covington

GREENVILLE – The No. 3 OHSAA state ranked Greenville Lady Wave defeated the visiting Covingion Lady Buccaneers 12-2 in a run rule non-conference game to close out the 27-game 2021 regular season giving the Lady Wave a 26-1 regular season mark and an overall 28-1 record including two perfect games in DII tournament apperances to date.
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Summer Manufacturing Camp for jr. high students

DARKE COUNTY — Do you know a student entering 7th or 8th grade? One who is interested in science, engineering, design, or marketing? Or one that likes to know how things work or how things are made?. Students from Darke County entering 7th or 8th grade are invited to participate...
Daily Advocate

Lady Wave MVL Middle School Champs

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave middle school softball team defeated the Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils 5-0 to win the 2021 Miami Valley League Middle School Championship trophy. “What a year,” said Greenville Middle School head coach, Liz Baumann. “Last year we weren’t able to play due to COVID. This year the girls came out strong, they worked hard all winter long and very proud of each one of them. They do a great job, they work as a team and they talk.”
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

EUM Mega Wild 5K a success

GREENVILLE — On April 24, EUM Church hosted their annual Mega Wild 5K event through the Darke County Wellness Challenge. After canceling last year’s race due to COVID-19, the April event had its largest turnout of 170 participants. The Mega Wild 5K team would like thank EUM Church, MJS Plastics,...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Hearts and hands in ‘Aktion’

GREENVILLE — With Spring’s arrival and the easing of COVID restrictions, many people are beginning to get outside, enjoy the weather, and gather in small numbers. Whether waving “hello” to neighbors while shopping, or meeting at the nearby coffee shop, a smiling face and warm greeting can transform one’s day.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Commissioners sign Farm Power of The Past Proclamation

GREENVILLE —The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday to sign the Greenville Farm Power of The Past Proclamation and to discuss fund advances. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present. The board signed the Greenville Farm Power of The Past Proclamation which proclaims the...
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Elementary Entrepreneurs in Action

Mrs. Sherry Flora, Mrs. Ashley Miller, Mrs. Lori Duncan, Mrs. Lois Britsch, and Ms. Brittany Voke are in the process of teaching young fourth grade entrepreneurs. Students will have the opportunity to experience a life lesson as well as put fourth grade social studies and math (economic) standards into action by first learning about “opportunity cost.” Essentially, there is only so much money one has (scarcity). Due to this, one makes a choice; opportunity cost is an item one has to forgo because in real life, you simply can’t have it all.
Arcanum, OHDaily Advocate

Abbottsville and Ithaca Cemeteries to hold Memorial Day Services

Van Buren Township Memorial Services will be held at the Abbottsville Cemetery on May 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. with the Greenville H.S.-NJROTC members and the Arcanum High School band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church. Later that...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Decolores Montessori students perform at Memorial Hall

GREENVILLE — Earlier this month, Decolores Montessori students of all ages, under the direction of Kathy Douds and Betsy Hoelscher, performed an engaging concert of lively music at the historic Memorial Hall in Greenville. The concert, held Saturday, May 1, offered a musical program centered around the theme, “Out of...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Rollin’ into good times, family fun

GREENVILLE — As the tops roll down, the hoods go up, and “the classics” come cruising in, Darke County residents – and especially classic car enthusiasts – know that summer’s good times and family fun are just around the corner. Over 140 classic cars were on display for event goers...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Darke SWCD announces poster contest winners

GREENVILLE — The Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Darke SWCD Poster Contest. The 2021 Poster Contest celebrates the 2021 National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Stewardship theme, “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities.”. There were more than 65 posters entered...
countynewsonline.org

Workforce Connection Opportunities at Greenville High School

Andrea D. Townsend, Director of Career Technical and Special Education, Greenville City Schools. According to Educationdata.org, “Increasingly, Americans are skeptical about whether or not a college education prepares young adults for the workforce.” There continues to be an ongoing debate about what is the best for students regarding college and/or career readiness. I am not sure that the answer is a simple dichotomy. In fact, I suspect the plan for students after high school should be as unique as the students themselves. There are so many opportunities for students today. Traditional routes such as 4-year college, 2- year college, technical schools and military still serve a large part of the high school graduates. Today, however, students can consider other options including a 2-year to a 4-year degree bridge offered by most community and public colleges. Adult education training programs are available to graduates as well for certification in skills such as welding or business. Some students even consider a gap year to explore their interests and gain some memorable experiences. An option that often goes unnoticed, however is entering the workforce directly.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Greenville BPW meeting at Blue Lantern May 13

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club will hold their next meeting Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., in Blue Lantern Tea House, located at 106 Broadway in Greenville. The meeting will be hosted by the Foundation committee with Dorothy Poeppelman, Chair and committee members, Maria Moore, Betty Kosier, and Diana Frazier.
Darke County, OHcountynewsonline.org

DCCA Seeking Anna Bier Gallery Director

Darke County Center for the Arts is looking to hire a Gallery Director to join the DCCA team. This job has seasonal part-time hours, including gallery exhibits. Please read the job description below and if you feel you qualify for this position, send us your cover letter and resume. If you know someone who might be interested, please pass this information along! Thank you for your support as always and we hope to talk to you soon!
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Art engages with the community — and connects!

Last year, Mississinawa Valley art teacher Ashley Austerman applied to the Ohio Arts Council for a grant enabling her to bring a professional artist to her classroom to establish an often-requested photography course; the project would also reach out to the community at large, providing various opportunities for engagement with the arts. Mrs. Austerman’s well-thought out plan was approved and received funding; other community entities including Darke County Endowment for the Arts, who granted the amount needed to purchase digital cameras, contributed to the project which was enthusiastically embraced by MV students. Soon, the entire community will be treated to the culmination of students’ efforts: a beautiful mural representing Union City and the surrounding area.
Daily Advocate

WHC names Campbell DAISY Award winner

GREENVILLE —Wayne HealthCare shook up a semi-annual tradition on Thursday when the first ever male nurse at Wayne was presented with a DAISY Award. Registered nurse Lonnie Campbell, who works in the emergency department, was awarded the spring 2021 award. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the extraordinary skill...
Daily Advocate

Wave boys tennis blanks Stebbins

DAYTON – The Greenville boys varsity tennis team closed out regular season play with a 5-0 MVL victory over the Stebbins Indians. Greenville’s Jack Marchal defeated Hawkins Parker 6-0, 6-1 at first singles, Jiahao Zhang won over Ezra Haponck 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Mason Middlestetter downed Theinminh Truong 6-1, 6-2 at third singles.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

JC CoffeeHouse hosts ‘Date Night’ May 14

GREENVILLE — The JC Coffee House at Radiant Lighthouse Church, located in the UTurn Building at 5256 Sebring Warner Road, in Greenville, is sponsoring a “Date Night” Friday, May 14, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with music afterward. The event benefits the Circle of Friends, a ministry group of...
Ohio StateDaily Advocate

Local volunteer receives OSU Extension award

GREENVILLE — The Overholser family was recognized by the Ohio State University Extension for their support of county and statewide Extension programming. The family played an active role in promoting the Ohio State University Extension in Darke county. Aaron, Lindsey, Bo, Peggy, Brody and Banks received the Ohio Joint Council...