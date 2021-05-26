Bid on G.A.L.A. Silent Auction items
DARKE COUNTY — Are you ready for some FUN? Enter a drawing for a week’s stay at the RoyalPalmsBeachHouse.com in Ft. Myers, Florida. Bid on varied items in person or by phone in a Silent Auction at Garst over a two-week timeframe. Enjoy a pre-ordered dinner prepared and grilled on site by Montage that you can drive through and pick up in Garst’s new parking lot. The G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to the Live Auction) is planned to provide some fun at your comfort level. Check out all the Silent Auction items, details of the beach-house drawing, and dinner items at garstgala.com.www.dailyadvocate.com