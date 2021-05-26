newsbreak-logo
Movies

J.J. Abrams Admits Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Probably Should Have Had a Plan

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector J.J. Abrams has addressed the story plans, or lack thereof, in regards to the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Abrams directed The Force Awakens in 2015, which reintroduced the franchise, rather successfully, to the masses. But there wasn't a full story outlined for all three movies in the trilogy, for better or for worse. Now, Abrams has, somewhat indirectly, addressed whether or not it would have been better to have the whole story of the trilogy mapped out from the beginning.

