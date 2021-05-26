J.J. Abrams Admits Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Probably Should Have Had a Plan

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. John Boyega's Star Wars tenure was one giant missed opportunity and instead of Finn being established as the next big thing in the franchise, the character was pretty much sidelined over the course of the divisive sequel trilogy. It's no secret to a lot of fans that the British actor has made his differences with Lucasfilm public last year and people were under the impression that the idea of Finn making his return to a galaxy far, far away is now out of the window.