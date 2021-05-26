newsbreak-logo
Michigan House passes bills that would increase penalties for absentee ballot fraud

Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would establish new penalties for voter fraud related to absentee ballot applications. The two House bills passed easily. The first bill, which would change Michigan's election law, passed 66-43 with nine Democrats joining Republican lawmakers in support of the bill: Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette; Kevin Coleman, D-Westland; Alex Garza, D-Taylor; Jim Haadsma, D-Battle Creek; Kevin Hertel, D-Saint Clair Shores; Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon; Tim Sneller, D-Burton; Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit and Angela Witwer, D-Delta Township.

