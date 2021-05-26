newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Newsmaker Interview: Legendary Comics reboots with a YA line and more

By Heidi MacDonald
The Beat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary Comics has been around for more than a decade, but they have been fairly quiet in recent years, despite continuing with their publishing program. That just changed as they’ve announced a new YA line of books, as well as some other exciting projects from both comics stars – Lilah Sturges, Christian Ward – and YA authors. We thought it was high time to catch up on what they’ve been doing.

www.comicsbeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reboots#Boxing#Comic Book Films#Marvel Comics#Marvel Entertainment#Dc Comics#Action Comics#Newsmaker Interview#Legendary Entertainment#Legendary Comics#Chinese#Insight Editions#Titan#New York Times#Viz#Svp#Pixar Disney#Glaad#Warner Brothers#Bandai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Pixar
Related
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #1

Ahead of its release this Tuesday, DC Comics has unveiled the official preview of Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #1; check it out here…. Gotham City is changing. After Mayor Hill is killed by a mysterious assailant, Batman finds himself tracking down an ancient order that’s long been buried under the streets of Gotham: the Court of Owls. But what does this group have to gain from the death of Mayor Hill, and how can Deadman help the Dark Knight?
ComicsScreenrant.com

Superman vs. Lobo Pits The Man Of Steel Against DC's Best Bounty Hunter

Superman will soon be going up against Lobo, DC’s infamous bounty hunter, in an upcoming miniseries titled Superman vs. Lobo. The Kryptonian might be one of the few beings in the universe who is a qualified match for a fight with the main man. Throughout Lobo’s history in the DC...
Comics/Film

Superhero Bits: DC Comics Variant Covers Feature ‘The Suicide Squad’, Engineer Creates His Own Redwing & More

Why is Thor star Chris Hemsworth disappointed in what his son wants to be when he grows up? What DC villain were the Black Lightning creators hoping to create a new version of on the show? What does a Zack Snyder cut of The Late Show look like? Want to see a bunch of cool DC Comics variant covers with The Suicide Squad? How did an engineer create his own Redwing? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Comicsone37pm.com

This Week in Comic Collecting: Hollywood Announcements Galore

Between the Eternals first look and some big-time casting announcements, this was a crazy week for Hollywood news impacting the comics market. We've got a lot to cover, so let's dive in. There are still huge ROI opportunities if you are interested in investing in the Eternals film. Issue #11...
Comicsmynews13.com

DC unveils new superhero rooted in Chinese myth in AAPI anthology

LOS ANGELES — Every superhero has an origin story and so do the people who create them. Bernard Chang’s superhero origin story starts early. “I have been reading comic books since I was a kid,” he said. “Ever since I could pick things up, I’ve been reading comic books.”. What...
ComicsScreenrant.com

Where The X-Men Thrived, The Justice League Died

Drawing inspiration from groundbreaking comic books like Marvel’s X-Men, DC Comics set out to create a new set of younger, hipper heroes to appeal to its changing fanbase. Where X-Men comics and their young characters thrived, however, the new Justice League of America suffered a slow death. In the midst...
TV & Videosheroichollywood.com

Marvel Studios Officially Confirms Oscar Isaac As Moon Knight

Marvel Studios has finally confirmed that Oscar Isaac will play Marc Spector/Moon Knight in the upcoming series on Disney+. Back in October, it was revealed that Oscar Isaac was in talks to star as Moon Knight in the self-titled series on Disney+. Marvel Studios avoided questions surrounding the role and kept the casting pretty quiet. Isaac has been spotted in numerous training videos and even on set of the series with co-star Ethan Hawke. Now, Marvel Studios has officially revealed that Isaac has been cast as the iconic hero in a new tweet.
Comicsnerdsandbeyond.com

More Images from Upcoming ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One’ Released Today

Batman is really going to have his hands full in Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One coming out this summer!. Warner Bros. Animation and DC have released more exciting images from the upcoming feature-length animation. And it’s up to Batman, Police Captain James Gordon, and District Attorney Harvey Dent to decipher the clues and find the true criminal mastermind among these potential Holiday Killer suspects:
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Green Lantern HBO Max Series Recruits Superman and Lois Director

The upcoming Green Lantern series in the works at HBO Max has found the director of its first two episodes. Lee Toland Krieger, whose recent work includes directing the acclaimed pilot episode of Superman and Lois, has reportedly signed on to direct the initial episodes of the new superhero series. The news follows multiple casting announcements that have already been made for the show, which is a joint collaboration between Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

DC Comics Announces Pronoun Filled Cast Of Netflix’s The Sandman, Features Rumored Female Ancestor Of John Constantine And Race Swapped Death

DC Comics officially revealed a pronoun filled cast list for Netflix’s upcoming The Sandman series that features what appears to be a female ancestor of John Constantine and a race-swapped Death. The cast list features Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. The announcement comes shortly after a rumor...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

An Injustice Movie Is Coming from DC and Warner Bros.

There a couple of things that the DC universe has been doing right, and that’s TV shows and animated movies since they’ve been dominating in both fields for a while. That’s a plus really since the plan to create an Injustice movie is coming and one has to wonder how so much material is going to be bound up in one movie, or if DC will do what it did with the video game and include a sequel. Just to start out though it’s exciting to think about since the idea is that they’re not going to pull any punches with what’s shown since an R-rating is likely to happen considering how dark this particular story goes, and it’s easy to think that this will attract quite a few people that would like to see how the story will play out once again. The Injustice storyline is definitely troubling since it explores the idea of what might happen if the superheroes that people depend on so much went bad and became dictators rather than those that sought to help the people in need. Just thinking about Superman creating a totalitarian regime is kind of disconcerting since there aren’t a lot of people that can stand against him without aid, and even Batman has had serious troubles in trying to subdue the man of steel in the past. But given that this mess was started by the Joker when found a way to corrupt Superman and made him kill Lois Lane and their child, the chaos that would come from it was a master plan that might have been worth dying for according to the clown prince since he did get the most important laugh on Superman and the others since they were firmly set against each other after this.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

U.S. Book Show: Keanu Reeves Comes for Comics

In a highly anticipated U.S. Book Show spotlight, Keanu Reeves discussed his comic book debut alongside his collaborators, writer Matt Kindt and illustrator Ron Garney. The discussion was moderated by Calvin Reid, senior news editor at Publishers Weekly. BRZRKR tells the epic tale of B., a demigod with a curse...
BatmanComicBook

DC Comics Reveals Titles for Free Comic Book Day 2021

DC Comics has revealed its offerings for Free Comic Book Day 2021. DC will publish four free comics aimed at different age demographics for participating comic book stores to give away during this year's later than usual Free Comic Book Day event. For adults, DC is offering two books. The 32-page Batman FCBD Special Edition offers readers their first taste of the "Fear State" event and introduces Jace Fox as the Dark Knight of the upcoming I Am Batman series. Suicide Squad FBCD Special Edition, also 32-pages, will focus on King Shark and lead into the upcoming Suicide Squad: Get Joker storyline that will run in a new Suicide Squad limited series.
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

‘Injustice’ Movie Officially Announced By DC

DC Comics always used to be the sunnier, simpler alternative to Marvel. When Marvel was in its Silver Age glory, introducing complex, fallible characters like Spider-Man and X-Men, DC was still mostly dedicated to fanciful “imaginary stories” where Superman would briefly get split in two or Batman might marry Catwoman. Each company had their own style that they did well.