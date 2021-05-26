Newsmaker Interview: Legendary Comics reboots with a YA line and more

There a couple of things that the DC universe has been doing right, and that’s TV shows and animated movies since they’ve been dominating in both fields for a while. That’s a plus really since the plan to create an Injustice movie is coming and one has to wonder how so much material is going to be bound up in one movie, or if DC will do what it did with the video game and include a sequel. Just to start out though it’s exciting to think about since the idea is that they’re not going to pull any punches with what’s shown since an R-rating is likely to happen considering how dark this particular story goes, and it’s easy to think that this will attract quite a few people that would like to see how the story will play out once again. The Injustice storyline is definitely troubling since it explores the idea of what might happen if the superheroes that people depend on so much went bad and became dictators rather than those that sought to help the people in need. Just thinking about Superman creating a totalitarian regime is kind of disconcerting since there aren’t a lot of people that can stand against him without aid, and even Batman has had serious troubles in trying to subdue the man of steel in the past. But given that this mess was started by the Joker when found a way to corrupt Superman and made him kill Lois Lane and their child, the chaos that would come from it was a master plan that might have been worth dying for according to the clown prince since he did get the most important laugh on Superman and the others since they were firmly set against each other after this.