Antelope County athletes won numerous individual titles and set new meet records at Saturday's Niobrara Valley Conference track meet in Atkinson. Julien Hearn of Neligh-Oakdale took gold in both the long jump and high jump. He leaped 22-3 for first in long jump and went 6-5.25 in high jump for the win and a new NVC meet record. Aiden Kuester cleared 13-0 in pole vault for first and tied the conference meet record. Dawson Kaup won the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 40-10. Claire Whitesel took first in girl's long jump with her career-best jump of 16-4.5.