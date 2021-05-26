Fun, flexibility key to teaching, learning during the pandemic year at Welby Elementary
Welby Elementary third-grade teacher Carolyn Smith incorporates fun into her students' day, such as a socially distanced Lunch Bunch picnic. (Julie Slama/City Journals) Year-end assessments provide teachers data on how well their students learned and how to prepare for next year. But during a year like this past one during the COVID-19 pandemic, Welby Elementary teacher Carolyn Smith knows students need a bit of "normalcy" in their days.