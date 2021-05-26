Survey Reveals Most Pet Parents Would Dump Their Date If The Cat Doesn’t Approve

23 million American households acquired a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new survey conducted by the ASPCA, most will not consider rehoming their pets. The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) released new data from a nationally representative poll of 5,020 respondents confirming that close to one in five households acquired a cat or dog since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This accounts for approximately 23 million American households! The vast majority of these households still have their new fur babes — 90 percent for dogs and 85 percent for cats — and are not considering rehoming their pet in the near future. Despite alarmist headlines tied to regional reports of a surge in surrenders, this trend is not currently evident on a national level with many organizations simply seeing a return to pre-pandemic operations and intake.