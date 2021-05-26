newsbreak-logo
Survey Reveals Most Pet Parents Would Dump Their Date If The Cat Doesn’t Approve

By Kelli Brinegar
iheartcats.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet parents are known to trust the instincts of their furry friends, and a recent online poll reveals how deep that trust goes. In a OnePoll survey conducted for ZestyPaws, 2,000 pet parents who are either single or dating answered questions regarding how their pet’s feelings figured into their relationship. The results might prove surprising to some, but not really when we think about how much we value our furry family’s opinion.

iheartcats.com
