How To File Your ITR?
The ITR or income tax return is the form that is filled up for reporting the taxpayer’s annual income. There may be various purposes for ITR filing even when you do not earn any income. Taxpayers may file ITR for reporting annual income for a particular financial year, carrying forward any losses, claiming refunds on income taxes paid, claiming deductions on taxes, and so on. The ITR helps taxpayers declare their income for a particular financial year along with deductions, expenses, investments, and taxes.bitrebels.com