Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

How To Choose The Right Restaurant Chairs?

By Michelle Salinger
Bit Rebels
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re opening a fast food, family-style, fine dining restaurant, or a brasserie and bistro, you want your customers to feel welcome. That’s where interior design comes into play — it will set the atmosphere for your restaurant, and the pieces you opt for will play an integral part in offering the right kind of vibe.

bitrebels.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fast Food#Choose The Right#Comfort Food#Vibe#Restaurant Furniture#Bit Rebels#Restaurant Chairs#Fine Dining#Comfortable Seats#Style#Banquet#High Quality Wood#Choices#Bolted Down Furniture#Vertical Slat#High Quality Materials#Window#Ladder#Sustainable Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designcincinnatigoodwill.org

5 Interior Design Trends to Know About

Over the past year, the phrase “there’s no place like home” has certainly taken on a new meaning! After spending much more time at home, many people are eager to refresh and redecorate their spaces for the year ahead. So, what are some of the emerging interior design trends you...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

All-wood kitchens are trending – experts reveal why you should get involved

The allure of wood is indisputably eternal. Its neutral hues have filled interior spaces for centuries – but that is no surprise when you consider its versatility, durability, and unwavering style. Despite its (quite literally) solid history, however, we're convinced that all-wood kitchens have never felt quite as contemporary as they do in our modern kitchens today.
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Andina & Tapia decorate a space in Gancedo

The Gancedo flagship at Velázquez 38 is a living and changing space in which there are always surprises to discover. Because regardless of the fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, or curtains that we can see in your showroom, in Gancedo they always have a space dedicated to art, design and creativity. The...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

27 Bold Turquoise Sofa Ideas For Your Living Room

Turquoise is a magical color being somewhere in between blue and green, it soothes yet adds a bright touch to the space. Such a bold color is sure to catch an eye, and it will be an amazing color addition to your living room, so I’d like to share some ideas on incorporating such a sofa into the room.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

There’s Nothing “Grandma” About This Trend Revival

The love child of those freeflow squiggles you’ve been seeing everywhere and the still-going-strong cottagecore trend, this year’s pattern of the moment is a delightful combination of both. The scalloped edge is back, but it has nothing to do with yesteryear’s preppy counterpart (though we do love a good frill). This fresh iteration is all about bold colors and shapes—and what better place to test it out than in an ever-evolving kid’s room?
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...
Barrington, RIrimonthly.com

Coastal Conscious

For a busy Boston-based working couple, this two-story home atop an exquisite piece of waterfront property in Barrington is the perfect summer getaway. “You can see the Bay from every single window,” says Janelle Photopoulos, Blakely Interior Design’s owner and creative director. Only one aspect fell a bit short for...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Interior Designdwell.com

Plywood Partitions Divvy Up Space in a Free-Flowing London Townhouse

Nimtim Architects reimagines a ’70s residence for a growing family, creating simple, flexible rooms that connect with the garden. In 2015, a young couple expecting their first child reached out to Nimtim Architects to extend their townhouse in Forest Hill, London, to make room for their growing family. Fruit Box, as the addition is called, was finally completed in 2020 after delays in planning and approvals—and none too soon, as the family had welcomed their second child during construction.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Build A Coat Rack Bench That Fits In Your Entryway

An entryway just isn’t the same without a place to hang your coat when you come home. The coat rack has become one of the basic necessities for this sort of space and since you have to have one you might as well make it look nice. In the tutorials and examples that follow you’ll find plenty of ideas and designs to choose from and you’ll also learn how to build a coat rack yourself if you ever feel like it.
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
Home & Gardentucson.com

6 Easy Tips to Breathe New Life into Your Patio This Spring

With longer days and warmer weather, spring is the perfect time to make new memories with your family and friends. Rather than entertaining indoors, why not make the most of your porch or patio by relaxing and entertaining outdoors? If your outdoor area could use a facelift, let the design experts at Ashley Homestore help you breathe new life into your patio this spring.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

7 Hotels With Remarkably Influential Interior Design

There are plenty of hotels around the world with beautiful, eye-catching designs, but far fewer with interiors so thought-out that they actually changed the design conversation. We wanted to go beyond surface-level looks and dig deeper into the legacies of the hotels that represent bold thinking and visionary design. Many of them have been refreshed over the years, and a couple have closed for good, but most are still bookable. Here are seven hotels with interiors that broke the mold.
Home & GardenFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

How to choose an outdoor ceiling fan

An indoor-outdoor living space, like a deck, patio or sunroom, can function as a wonderful extension of your home. These great spaces work well year-round for lounging and entertaining. But in the hottest months, there may not be much of a breeze. If you add an outdoor ceiling fan to...