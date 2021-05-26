newsbreak-logo
Elmont, NY

Belmont/Elmont Parade Returns May 29

By Robert D. Fierro
thoroughbreddailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Belmont/Elmont Parade will return Saturday, May 29, announced the New York Racing Association, Inc. Named in honor of the late Paul Sapienza, a life-long Elmont resident and former president of the Elmont Chamber of Commerce, who died last November, the parade will kick off at approximately 10 a.m.

