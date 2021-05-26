Marvel teases INFERNO, Jonathan Hickman’s new X-Men title

It’s Jonathan Hickman. It’s Fantastic Four. We’re three volumes into this. You know at least a little bit what you’ve gotten into. This volume’s a significant one – where volume 2 was centered around the great tragedy in Fantastic Four #588, volume 3 is all building up to the explosive climax that the run has always been about. From the first issue of Dark Reign: Fantastic Four to the final issue of this collection, the many threads throughout this run come together to weave a gorgeous tapestry. If you’re reading comic reviews, you likely are online enough to have seen the big moment of the climax at some point or another, but whether or not you have, it hits incredibly hard every time. Hickman paced the story incredibly well, leading to so many emotionally cathartic moments on top of the bombast he’s known for. In short, the run rules.