Marvel teases INFERNO, Jonathan Hickman’s new X-Men title

By Joe Grunenwald
The Beat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(This article contains spoilers for this week’s X-Men #20.) Marvel Comics has released one of their patented cryptic teasers for a new X-Men series, Inferno, from writer and architect of the current X-era Jonathan Hickman. “The biggest mysteries of Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men era burn away in Inferno!,” the text accompanying...

www.comicsbeat.com
