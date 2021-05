Many crypto enthusiasts laughed at the idea that Dogecoin would be any worthy. What started as a “joke” is today the 7th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. This big change in crypto investing invited other alternatives for Dogecoin, which are known today as “Dog Tokens”. Shiba Inu is one of those contenders, which enjoyed a +40,000% price increase after launch, but soon after got dumped heavily. Despite that dump, Shiba Inu’s crypto rank stands at #33. This is still significant despite the coin being relatively new. Today, Shiba Inu’s price is around its lowest since the dump. Is Shiba Inu still worth buying? Let’s find out.