Deal: Get LED Mirror Alarm Clock for $18

Desk clocks are not only functional and help us keep track of our often time-ruled lives. They can also uplift our décor, act as statement pieces or provide additional features to make our lives easier. I usually use my phone to check the time but have been interested in moving away from that habit. Checking the time quickly becomes “I’ll just read this Instagram post, respond to this email, watch 19 TikToks, play a few games of Candy Crush, and read an NYT article!” Before I know it, I’ve spent 3 hours down the internet rabbit hole and still don’t know what time it is. Enter the tried-and-true desk clock. The JALL Digital Wooden Alarm Clock hasn’t necessarily kept me out of the rabbit hole, but at least I’m no longer getting stuck in it when all I want to do is check the time.