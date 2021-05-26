newsbreak-logo
Probat to Raise Prices by 4.5% as Cost of Steel Soars

By Nick Brown
dailycoffeenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee roaster manufacturing giant Probat has announced it is raising prices, in part to offset the rising costs of steel and other raw materials used in manufacturing. The 4.5% net price increase on all Probat machinery, scheduled to take effect July 1, was announced earlier this month by the Probat group’s global headquarters in Emmerich, Germany.

dailycoffeenews.com
