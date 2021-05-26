Students collaborate to design winning soapbox derby cars

NEDERLAND — From Nederland ISD - For seventeen years, Philpott Motors has hosted the annual Nederland High School Car Giveaway. For students to become eligible to enter the drawing they must have three or fewer excused absences. Philpott Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai General Manager Daren Granger stated, "It is an honor to do this and we have been very blessed in this business. What a business needs to do is give back to its local community." Philpott Motors Public Relations Director Bob Thewman said, "The Superintendent seventeen years ago, Gail Krohn and Dr. Kieschnick came to us and talked about a partnership. We said what a great thing to do to partner with the local school around the corner from us and give away a car to someone that has perfect attendance so it will give them the initiative to go to school every day. Here we are seventeen years later!"