MARSHALL — Police in Marshall are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say multiple calls came in shortly after midnight Sunday reporting a shooting incident at Wendy’s Restaurant on East End Blvd. North. Responding officers found a black Honda sedan with the front passenger door open near the dumpsters. There was one person partially in the vehicle and two seated next to the dumpster. The man found inside the vehicle, Julius Smith, 30 of Marshall, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead; an autopsy was ordered. The Marshall Police Department did not immediately make an arrest after consulting with the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office. The occupants of the vehicle were said to be cooperating with investigators.