I regret buying their Realme X2 pro now. Still no Android 11 update for it. The camera app keeps getting stuck often even after 2 seconds of opening it. Battery backup has gone way too low probably because of their fast charging or their Realme UI. Their Realme UI doesn't even have good animations and it has grey backgrounds in the menu instead of deep blacks for amoled screens. Still stuck at March security patch. Their CEOs always on fake smile says it all about this brand. When this brand itself is not smart in the way they behave or do business with people to keep customers happy, why should anybody care about their smart gadget division?