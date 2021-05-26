newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butts County, GA

Butts County 2021 graduates from other schools

By Larry Stanford
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following seniors from Butts County are part of the Classes of 2021 at other schools: Piedmont Academy, Rock Springs Christian Academy, Strong Rock Christian School, and St. George's Episcopal School. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Butts County, GA
Government
County
Butts County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Schools#Piedmont Academy#Episcopal School#Graduates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: Butts County School System Student Art Show

The Butts County School System also held its Students Art Show during the 24th Annual Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts Fine Arts Festival, with many parents coming out to support their budding artists. The Arts Council awarded prizes to 1st through 6th places for each school. Welcome to...
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

A Stroll Down Memory Lane

Butts County Schools Superintendent Lynda White told the Board of Education on Monday that she plans to retire Oct. 1 in her fifth year at the helm of the system, and after 40 years in education. The Henderson Middle School Tigers track and field team literally ran away with the...
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: 24th Annual Jackson Butts County County for the Arts Fine Arts Festival

The 24th annual Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival, sponsored by the Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts, was a huge success, drawing what some observers feel is the largest crowd ever for the festival, and getting raves from the artists who loved the location around the historic Butts County Courthouse. Artists are came from as far away as Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina for the festival.
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Historic courthouse in Jackson once again "pride of Butts County"

After a two-year process, the Butts County Board of Commissioners hosted a reopening and dedication ceremony May 7 of the historic Butts County Courthouse. Using more than $2 million in SPLOST funding approved by voters in 2017, the ground floor and first floor of the courthouse were totally renovated with a new electrical system, new plumbing, heating and air conditioning, a fire suppression system, and either restored or fabricated historical woodwork, windows and doors.
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival receives rave reviews from visitors and artists

The 24th annual Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival, sponsored by the Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts, was a huge success, drawing what some observers feel is the largest crowd ever for the festival, and getting raves from the artists who loved the location around the historic Butts County Courthouse. Artists are came from as far away as Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina for the festival.
Jackson, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Second Jackson Cleanup Day set for Saturday, May 15

The Jackson Clean City Task Force has its next cleanup day scheduled for Saturday, May 15, with the rain out day scheduled for May 22. Jackson's first cleanup day of 2021 was on Mar. 27 with more than 75 people turning out to help clean up litter off of 15 streets throughout the city.
Monroe County, GAmymcr.net

About 25 percent of Monroe has taken COVID vaccine

The Georgia Department of Health website shows that as of May 3 between 20-29.9 percent of Monroe County residents has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Department of Health website shows Monroe County’s population as 27,520 so that would be 5,504-7,256 people who have received vaccine. The...
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: Butts County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting

Carlos Duffey was honored twice as Citizen of the Year and for his non-profit, Love Thy Neighbor, being named Non-Profit of the Year at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting on Thursday, Apr. 29. State Rep. Susan Holmes was named to the Butts County Hall of Fame. Other award winners included Sharon Sorrow for the Melinda McLarnon Shining Light Award, Tiki Carangelo as Employee of the Year, Butts County District 4 Public Health for Special Service Award, Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital and Westbury Medical Care and Rehab as co-winners of the Business of the Year Award, Butts County Sheriff's Dep. Bennie Harris for the Public Safety Award, and the late Bob Ryan was honored with the Butts County Rotary Club's Bob Ryan - Service Above Self Award. A total of 34 tables were creatively and beautifully decorated tables by local businesses. Trophies were presented to the winners: 2st Place – Westbury Medical and Rehab; 2nd Place – Jackson Flower Shop; and 3rd Place – GleamPro.
Jackson, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Historic Courthouse, Fine Arts Festival, and Spring Fling all set for this weekend

Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 will be busy times on the square in Jackson with the opening ceremony for and tours of the restored Historic Butts County Courthouse on Friday, the 24th Annual Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival on the courthouse grounds on the square on Saturday, and the annual Jackson Presbyterian Spring Fling on the church grounds two blocks north of the square on Saturday.
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

First Sunday service at Indian Springs Chapel begins May 2

The Butts County Historical Society will again sponsor "First Sundays at Indian Springs Chapel" beginning this Sunday, May 2. These services benefit the upkeep of the historic Indian Springs Chapel. Rev. Dr. Ed Hoard will be preaching this Sunday. David White will be playing the piano and he is wonderfully...