CLASSIFICATION: Term Contract – 14 months with possible extension. SALARY: Commensurate with qualifications and experience. The Ogemawahj Tribal Council (OTC), consisting of the Chippewas of Beausoleil, Chippewas of Georgina Island, Chippewas of Rama, Mississaugas of Alderville, Mississaugas of Scugog Island and the Pottawatomi of Moose Deer Point First Nations, supports the overall goals and objectives of all of its member First Nations in the development and facilitation of a superior service delivery organization. In keeping with this mandate, a self-starting, highly motivated individual is required to assume the responsibilities of Regional Energy Coordinator.