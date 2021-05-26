Coach Paul Mills: Practicing Intentional Communication On and Off the Court
In honor of Father’s Day, we visited with Paul Mills, Head Basketball Coach at Oral Roberts University, who seems to be winning in life on and off the court. Despite the pandemic, Coach Mills led his team through an impressive season, which garnered national attention, and earned ORU a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. Making it that far was part of his plan, but that loss was bitter-sweet. Forced to move on, he is already focusing on next season.www.tulsakids.com