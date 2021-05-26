Coach Paul Mills: Practicing Intentional Communication On and Off the Court

At the top of the priority list for Doc Rivers on Tuesday was a refocus on what they got wrong in Sunday's Game 1 vs. Washington. Transition defense, as Rivers explained later in his Zoom call with reporters, was so ugly in the first half that he could not even list all the things that went wrong in concise fashion. But before he got there, Rivers wanted to make sure a message came across loud and clear. It started with his t-shirt, featuring the words, "CALL YOUR SENATORS" in big, bold letters, urging them to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.