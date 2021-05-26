newsbreak-logo
Nvidia current-quarter revenue forecast beats expectations

 3 days ago
The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File

Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for its flagship gaming and artificial intelligence chips for data centers.

The pandemic-led demand for chips used in personal computers, gaming devices and data centers has continued as remote working and learning trends are likely to carry on.

Nvidia is also benefiting from a boom in cryptocurrency mining, though the company has tried to use technical changes to steer miners away from its gaming chips and toward purpose-built chips for mining.

The company expects current-quarter revenue of $6.30 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared with analysts' estimates of $5.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's total revenue was $5.66 billion during the first quarter, beating estimates of $5.41 billion.

Nvidia's shares fell nearly 1% in extended trading.

