Publisher All in! Games has announced the arrival of Lumberhill to Steam. The game is slated to arrive on Steam on June 13, with its repository page up and running. A crazy multiplayer party game where lumberjacks try to get their tasks done and nature fights them every step of the way. Race against the clock, fulfill tasks, fight wildfires, pirates, and extremely annoying monkeys as you travel worldwide and through time. Play in co-op, PVP, or solo mode!