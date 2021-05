The Fine Art Fair later this month will be the first of many of the planned events scheduled in Sturgeon Bay this year. The Fine Arts Fair will have 65 vendors spaced out by ten feet compared to 110 vendors that usually participated in the past. The two-day event on May 29th and 30th will now be held at Martin Park and on some downtown streets. Destination Sturgeon Bay Marketing Director Carly Sarkis says the organization is excited to return to the long-anticipated celebrations that were canceled last year due to the pandemic. She says COVID-19 safety protocols will remain in effect for the outdoor events.