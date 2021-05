HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 100.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS.