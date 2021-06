When tasked with creating a dramatic yet welcoming kitchen for baking and entertaining grandchildren, Nova Scotia designer Jonathan Legate rose up to the challenge. “My clients had moved to Truro from New Glasgow to be closer to their daughter and her family, and it needed to function for them,” he says. The original space was quite dated with basic gray contractor tile. “There were two islands, and there was a wall between the living area and the kitchen,” adds Jonathan. “We really wanted to open it up and take it to another level.” As for the striking green cabinets, “I presented her with this darker color, Bonsai by Benjamin Moore,” he says. “We tried both colors on the ceiling and she said, ‘You’re right; I love the dark one.’ It’s a modern version of avocado.” The result is a richly layered gathering place for kids and adults alike. Scroll down!