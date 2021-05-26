TulsaTriumphs

I’m very excited about the non-profit that I am involved with this week, also humbled. The tragedy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is beyond words, yet I’ll do my best to write about it. I will paint you a picture of what I see and feel, and next week I will include actual pictures and videos of the 1921 Remember and Rise Centennial Remembrance event at ONEOK Field. Tickets were released last week, and all 6,000 were gone in less than 30 minutes. I’m grateful to the Centennial Commission for allowing me 2 press passes to cover the event. I will be going live on my Facebook page at noon Monday, May 31. The event begins at noon and will go till about 4:00 pm. Tickets for the event were free, however, requiring a ticket is one way to keep the situation at the gate safe and orderly.