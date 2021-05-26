Cancel
Religion

Has GOD Failed You? Author, Michael Brown

By Melissa Montana
 13 days ago

Ever felt like GOD has failed you? That is the title of Michael Brown’s latest book,:. Has God Failed You? Finding Faith When You’re Not Even Sure God Is Real. Tune into today’s interview with Michael L. Brown to hear a new perspective and answers why GOD has NOT failed you on conversations with Melissa Montana.

