Has GOD Failed You? Author, Michael Brown

Is it wrong for a Christian to own a dreamcatcher?. Before I answer that, it’s important to explain the object for those folks who may not know what it is. An authentic dreamcatcher is a hoop of willow-wood strung with fiber, string or leather to form a web in the hoop’s center. Trailing down from the outside of the hoop are strips of the same woven materials dotted with beads, feathers and organic objects. Traditionally, it was hung in the bedroom or over the beds and cradles of children and infants. The dreamcatcher was designed to perform what it is called: catch dreams or spirits inside the web…supposedly evil ones…to prevent them from visiting the sleeper. Its purpose was to ward off evil and protect those who owned it. The item is one of many that have entered our American culture from our native, Indian communities.