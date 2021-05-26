Has GOD Failed You? Author, Michael Brown

The following is an excerpt from The Spiritual Work of Racial Justice: A Month of Meditations with Ignatius of Loyola, a new book by TJP contributor Patrick Saint-Jean, SJ. As much as it pains me, I cannot escape the fact that Christianity was the cradle in which racism grew. Centuries ago, the church rationalized land theft from indigenous peoples and the enslavement of Africans with the belief that God was on the side of white Christians. In fact, the church taught, God had destined white people to remake the world in their own image. The theology that would one day be titled “Manifest Destiny” was already at work, as white Christians soothed their uneasy consciousness with their belief in their own God-given exceptionalism.