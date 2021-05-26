Brewers Union Craft Beer Brewery Says Goodbye

We all know the sound: tschhhk followed by a fizzy hiss. It’s the sound of cracking open a crisp, cold beer. But there’s another, much less inviting sound you might have been unlucky enough to hear: the loud and definitive pop of an exploding beer can. This explosive phenomenon gained notoriety in 2018 when cans of craft beer, often made with fruit, were spontaneously erupting. As recently as this February, one craft operation voluntarily recalled one of its sour ales for the same reason. The good news is breweries go to great lengths to ensure that these bad batches are the exception, not the norm.