Brewers Union Craft Beer Brewery Says Goodbye

By Greg Horton
405magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend will see final service at the Brewers Union. Conceived and opened by Brad Stumph, the Union has been housed in the former Mustang Brewing facility on N. Meridian Ave. since September 2017. Stumph has billed it as a contract brewing company and collaborative learning environment for breweries in their nascent stages. Brewing equipment is expensive, and so the Union made it possible to contract brew with Union equipment while the new brewery grew its brand.

www.405magazine.com
