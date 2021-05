Today, on the one year anniversary of his death, George Floyd’s family will visit the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and congressional lawmakers. They reportedly met with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi earlier this morning and will now go on to speak with the president.Biden has met with the mourning family before in the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, and he even sent a personalized video to play during Floyd’s memorial ceremony. He phoned Floyd’s brother after a guilty verdict was given in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, and has clearly made an effort to remain...