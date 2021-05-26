Reds: Tyler Stephenson is the heir apparent to Joey Votto at first base
May 19, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Tyler Stephenson (37) reaches for the ground ball. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports. Call it a hunch, but Tyler Stephenson‘s extended look at first base during Joey Votto’s absence may be a sign of things to come for the Cincinnati Reds. A catcher by trade, Stephenson has received four starts at first base this season and could be Votto’s replacement once the former MVP decides to hang up his cleats.www.chatsports.com