The Royals head to Tampa Bay to take on the defending American League champions for the second and final time this season. They come into the series having lost 14 of their last 18 to the Rays and six of their last seven in Tampa. When the two teams met in Kansas City last month, it was kind of a weird series that was played in extremely cold temperatures and the Royals required a wild comeback in the final game to avoid the sweep, so the Rays have the upper hand over the Royals. And lately they’ve been absolutely on fire, winning their last 11 games after starting the year slowly.