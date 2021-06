You’ll get it used, but it’s guaranteed to be in great condition. Over on Amazon, KEH is selling the Fujifilm GFX 50R. Granted, it’s used, but it’s rated to be in good condition. Head on over to this Amazon listing. You’ll see that the default is being served by Adorama. But if you scroll down a bit and click on the used option, you’ll see some from KEH and a bunch of others. This is your chance to score one of our favorite GFX cameras. Go! Hurry! And while you’re at it, go check out our Fujifilm GFX Lens Guide. Take a look at the Fujifilm store’s GF lenses section.