Garfield County Commissioners set a site visit for the proposed Ascendigo Ranch in Missouri Heights for May 18. It’s a time for commissioners to ask questions about the property and its intended use if they were to approve the application Ascendigo Services submitted for its camp operations, which would include a base camp of up to 6,800 square feet, an activity barn up to 14,000 square feet, camper and staff lodges each up to 8,000 square feet, a caretaker dwelling up to 3,500 square feet and an ADU up to 2,500 square feet and a guest cabin up to 1,700 square feet.