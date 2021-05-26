Your EDM Premiere: Halftime Is Not Dead! Korsakov’s New VIP Album Proves It
It's one of those things you don't notice until it's gone, or at least we at YEDM didn't. Recently relegated to obscure soundsystem releases, re-absorbed into dubstep or punctuated by whatever the likes of Ivy Lab, Alix Perez and Tsuruda are doing, there has, in fact, been a steady if underhyped stream of halftime bangers making their way around the waves. Luckily 'underhyped' is never ok for the madmen at Korsakov Music, so they decided to put together a new compilation of nothing but ultra-hyped halftime bangers. Get ready for Halftimed.