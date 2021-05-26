Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Your EDM Premiere: Halftime Is Not Dead! Korsakov’s New VIP Album Proves It

By Layla Marino
Your EDM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one of those things you don’t notice until it’s gone, or at least we at YEDM didn’t. Recently relegated to obscure soundsystem releases, re-absorbed into dubstep or punctuated by whatever the likes of Ivy Lab, Alix Perez and Tsuruda are doing, there has, in fact, been a steady if underhyped stream of halftime bangers making their way around the waves. Luckily ‘underhyped’ is never ok for the madmen at Korsakov Music, so they decided to put together a new compilation of nothing but ultra-hyped halftime bangers. Get ready for Halftimed.

www.youredm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vips#Series Premiere#Korsakov Music#Halftimed#D B#Jade Mndscp#Kosrakov Music#Drum Bass#Beatport#Invludes#Dubstep#Soundsystem Releases#Label Darling Droptek#Festival Halftime#Ravey#Halftime Vips#Riddim#Artists#Likes#Smooth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
EDM
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & DanceYour EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Stefy De Cicco x RED5 – Feels Like Home

Last appearing with a collaboration alongside Wasback and Sam Tinnesz, Stefy De Cicco is here and armed with another record for Universal Germany. She has been given the opportunity to rework ‘I Love You Stop’ by RED5 and is able to put her own spin on it with signature Stefy style.
Musictreblezine.com

Stream Mdou Moctar’s new album, Afrique Victime

Mdou Moctar releases his new album, and Matador Records debut, Afrique Victime today. It’s our Album of the Week, and in our review of the Nigerien guitarist/songwriter’s new album, we said “Moctar’s style as ever is uniquely hypnotic even when reaching toward greater and more incendiary heights.” The album is one of the year’s best, and it’s now available to stream on Bandcamp, Spotify and other digital services. Hear the full album below.
Theater & DanceYour EDM

Illenium b2b Said The Sky b2b Dabin, Excision, Kaskade & More At Global Dance Fest Next Month

Denver’s premiere dance music festival, Global Dance, just announced their official lineup for 2021, going down in just over a month, July 23-24, at Mile High Stadium. Following a memorable performance in 2018, Illenium and Said The Sky return for another b2b, this time adding Dabin to the mix to (nearly) recreate Illenium’s epic live show tour ensemble; however, the DJ set format is sure to see the three artists throw in some curveballs we’re not used to seeing. Elsewhere, Excision, Tiësto, Kaskade, and more will grace the main stage for some truly explosive energy.
Theater & Dancetheaquarian.com

Listen To VOLA’s New Album To “Witness” Greatness

There is no coincidence that VOLA, variety, and vibrance all start with the letter ‘V.’. What’s more heavenly? This album’s chord progressions, the evident emotions, the unique lyricism, or the Earth-shattering, genre-defying blend of heavy metal and indie pop? We have yet to decide. Here at AQ, we have exhausted VOLA’s brand new record, Witness. There are far too many spectacular moments to count and way too many moments that deserve recognition. We’ll dive into just a handful of aspects that truly highlight the talent and prowess of this progressive rock band so that you can get a sense of why it is, without a doubt, their greatest piece of music to date.
Music48hills.org

New Music: Róisín Murphy’s ‘Crooked Machine’ redeems the remix album

Róisín Machine, the fifth solo studio album by Irish singer Róisín Murphy, seemed to hit a collective nerve throughout the world upon its release last year. Besides ranking among the best albums of 2020 by all the cooler-than-your-purple-pants music sites, this one included, it became Murphy’s highest charting album in Ireland and the UK.
MusicCourier News

VIP Recordings’ ‘Red Devil Compilation’ debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Chart

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — VIP Recordings’ “Red Devil” compilation debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Sales Chart features some of the best independent Hip-hop and Pop artists in the music industry. Hybrid styles of powerhouse independent Hip-hop artists and notorious Pop/R&B artists headline a powerful mixture of musical styles on this VIP Recordings compilation album.
MusicYour EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Saxxon Released the First Ever D&B NFT Album and Now We’ve Got the Exclusive First Track – ‘Galaxias’ Incoming!

Like, lump it or Elon Musk it, NFT block chain tokens are here and making a dent in the way content is being categorized and released. Mostly relegated to visual artwork so far, the advantages that locked content provides to the individual artist can be helpful in controlling counterfeiting, they’re not beholden to labels (unless they want to be) or streaming sites (your days are numbered, Spotify) and all the revenue is filtered through the blockchain directly to the artist or content holder. No wonder it’s big business already, even if the majority of the populous hasn’t a clue.
Portland, ORbigtakeover.com

Album Premiere: World of Convenience by The Mistons

Hailing from Portland, Oregon, rock ‘n’ roll/punk duo The Mistons self-release their dynamic, gritty, and stark new album World of Convenience today, and Big Takeover is pleased to host the premiere of the LP in its entirety. Veteran musicians Sean Croghan and Micah Kassell are two Oregonians living on one...
Musicrelix

Umphrey’s McGee Announce New Album ‘You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull,’ Share First Single

Photo via Umphrey’s McGee instagram, by Dave DeCrescente. Umphrey’s McGee have announced a new record, titled You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull. The album, due out on July 16, consists of music that was used as a pre-recorded introduction as Umphrey’s took the stage at live shows. The songs, including lead single “Leave Me Las Vegas,” have “gotten the full studio treatment,” according to a statement.
Rock Musictheyoungfolks.com

‘Scatterbrain’ review: The Chills’ new album proves their longevity

New Zealand band The Chills released their first album, Kaleidoscope World, in 1986. Chalk full of pacey tunes and cult themes, it rocked the world. Nearly forty years on, in 2021, their seventh studio album, Scatterbrain, is a testament to the band’s longevity and capacity to maintain their style, without being overly dull or anchored in repetitive beats or noises. Martin Phillipps, the driver behind the band, writes thematically powerful songs such as “Monolith” and “Worlds Within Worlds” in skeletally thin lyrics within this small album.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

CHAI’s Songs That Inspired Their New Album “WINK”

If you’ve ever heard a single CHAI song—or even just seen one of their photoshoots—you probably have some idea of how much fun the Tokyo-based fourpiece is having with their music, and with each other. Their sound is a whirlwind of punk, hip-hop, J-pop, and dance music that feels inspired by an equal amount of time spent with the aux cord between the four of them, making their guest appearance on the latest Gorillaz release alongside JPEGMAFIA one of the least surprising collaborations on that album.
MusicMorning Sun

Pop Evil proves 'Versatile' on sixth album, 5 Things to Know

Three years between albums isn't a long time in contemporary music vernacular. But for Pop Evil, that interim leading up to its sixth set, "Versatile," seemed interminable. The west Michigan quintet started working on the 12-song set -- out Friday, May 21 -- during early 2019, "'cause we didn't want to rush," according to frontman Leigh Kakaty. A year later, however, the pandemic shutdown gave the band even more time than planned, which it used to continue writing and hone some of the new flavors and textures that are wound into the tracks.
Musicpilerats.com

Premiere: Meet Perth's STAPLETON, and their new song Colour in Your Cheeks

When it comes to the future of Perth's indie/pop worlds, STAPLETON are a group everyone should be keeping an eye on. The five-piece - consisting of Jon Stapleton, Sofia Zaninovich, Gus McKenzie, Sam Newman and David Chidgzey - came together in the depths of COVID last year, playing Nannup Festival early on in the year before spending their lockdown remotely writing their debut EP Alone Together, which came out at the mid-way point of last year, just as Perth live stages were beginning to re-open once again.
Your EDM

yabé Delivers Sensational Deep House EP, ‘Shūru’ [Bonfire Records]

One of the most exciting acts coming up is straight out of the Music City, and he goes by the name of yabé. Whether it’s deep, tech, or minimal house, he does it flawlessly and has an incredible mind for developing hypnotic melodies and beautiful sounds to accompany each song.
Colorado Stateedmidentity.com

Zeds Dead Releases Lineup for Deadrocks VII

Kill The Noise, Delta Heavy, Blunts & Blondes, Eprom, and plenty more will be joining Zeds Dead at Deadrocks VII this summer!. Bass lovers in the beautiful state of Colorado can already begin to feel the rumble coming from Red Rocks. Why? Because Zeds Dead is set to return to the iconic venue for another round of their renowned Deadrocks show on July 2-3. Since its debut edition, this showcase of Deadbeats‘ finest artists has been a highly-desired experience for fans to flock to, and while last year couldn’t go on as planned they’ve brought the heat for 2021.
Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Full Album Premiere: Starlight Ritual “Sealed in Starlight”

Exclusive, Featured, Full Album Stream, Streaming Canada, Canadian heavy metal, full album premiere, full album stream, premiere, Starlight Ritual, streaming, Temple of Mystery Records. Starlight Ritual are heavy metal’s newest champions. Based in Montréal, Quebec, the starlighting five-piece formed in 2014 and have advanced in triumph with two EPs —...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Lil Baby & Lil Durk releasing collab album this Friday, title track out now

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have put their melodic, auto-tune-loving, sing-rapping heads together plenty of times in the past, and now they've done so for an entire collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, due this Friday (6/4) via Quality Control/Wolfpack Global/Motown/Alamo. Along with the announcement comes the title track, which is as good as just about anything these two have done recently. Anticipation for this one is high. Check out the new song below...
Indianapolis, INdecibelmagazine.com

Album Premiere: Hatesong – ‘Chapel Rats’

Indianapolis plaguebringers Hatesong don’t offer allegiance to any solitary subgenre. Across their two EPs, they most consistently embody the raw, rasping menace of black metal’s primordial age. But their songs also drip with gutter sludge and crust punk venom. Toss in some Luciferian thrash, and you get even closer to Hatesong’s uncompromising fury. After several years of sharpening their stage performances, they have emerged from a world of pestilence with their debut LP. Chapel Rats will be available on June 4th from Metal Assault Records. But Decibel Magazine broke into the cathedral a little early to share this ripper with you.
Musicedm.com

Gesaffelstein Emerges With Haunting Techno Single "Icia": Listen

The Dark Prince of Techno has quietly emerged from the shadows with new music. Gesaffelstein recently unveiled his first single in over a year, and it's nothing short of breathtaking. Never one to follow trends—and always one to set them—the French electronic music legend paints a cinematic portrait of isolation with "Icia." It's haunting and hypnotic, harkening to dark dancefloors and vintage acid house raves.