To celebrate World Africa Day, David Guetta is teaming up with Master KG and Akon for a new massive collaboration that is sure to be a huge hit. Titled ‘Shine Your Light’, the new track will see David Guetta team up with South African superstar Master KG for the first time. Master KG is a producer who’s work receives high praise and critical acclaim, which has lead to him receiving an AFRIMMA Award for Best Artist/Group in the African Electro category for debut studio album ‘Skeleton Move’. Pioneering in the Bolodebu dance genre, this track will further propel his popularity forward. With Akon also featuring, this adds to the extensive list of their collaborative efforts. Previous collaborations between Akon and Guetta include ‘Sexy Bitch’ and ‘Play Hard’ and ‘Shine Your Light’ will add to this.