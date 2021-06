Adonis Creed is about to have a brand new rival. After following in the footsteps of both Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa, taking on the son of Ivan Drago, the leading man of the Creed franchise has found his opponent for the third film in the series. Jonathan Majors, star of HBO's Lovecraft Country and A24's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, is joining the boxing franchise to go head-to-head with series star Michael B. Jordan.