“Beautiful Night” is Yesung’s fourth solo mini-album, and the concept he wanted to show in this album is the combination of romance and loneliness while being filled with thoughts on a dark night. Discussions for his solo album began last year, but Yesung wanted to prioritize the Super Junior K.R.Y. album with Kyuhyun and Ryeowook, which was released last summer because it had been so long since the unit was active. In the past, Yesung said he used to wonder, “Will people like my music? How can I make the listeners satisfied?” but with this album, he just wanted to show the music he liked.