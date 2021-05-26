Special Weather Statement issued for Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In New York, Otsego, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties. * WHEN... Into the early morning hours Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.