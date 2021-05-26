newsbreak-logo
Susquehanna County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Susquehanna by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Susquehanna A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 425 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Harford, or 11 miles southeast of Montrose, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jackson, Harford, Hancock, Ararat, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Gibson, Hiawatha and Shehawken.

alerts.weather.gov
