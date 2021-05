Our staff was in attendance for the VISAA State Semifinals on Friday. Here are some recaps and quick hits from the Division I and Division II games. #1 Highland School took on #4 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in the first semifinal of the day. Connor McAuley and George Rizzo would tally two RBI's a piece and the team totaled ten hits as the Hawks pulled away late for a 7-3 victory over NSA. Tyler Kaltreider (VMI) got the start for the Highland Hawks and would battle through four innings before giving way to Connor McAuley, who would ultimately pick up the win. Jordan Crosland had a two RBI double in the third inning for Nansemond-Suffolk that would tie the game up, but Highland would be too much in the end.