State Highway Patrol Urges Motorists To Plan Ahead For Memorial Day Travel

wataugaonline.com
 3 days ago

RALEIGH – With more than 37 million motorists projected to take to the roadways this Memorial Day weekend, the State Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to plan ahead before traveling. Regardless of the intended destination, an increase in motor vehicle travel is expected which may lead to congestion on major...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
TravelClarkCountyToday

State leaders urge drivers to plan ahead when it comes to fueling up as surge in road travel expected throughout the travel season

Smartphone apps can help drivers locate open gas stations as ongoing shortage of fuel truck drivers may cause lag in deliveries. Memorial Day is approaching, bringing with it the unofficial launch of the spring and summer travel season. While air travel is steadily increasing, a larger-than-average number of travelers are expected to travel by car due to the pandemic. State leaders are encouraging travelers to plan ahead as the increased demand comes at a time fuel stations nationwide are grappling with delays in fuel delivery caused by an ongoing shortage of truck drivers.
Washington StateWenatchee World

Traveling for Memorial Day? Check out state traffic forecasts

SEATTLE — Memorial Day is next weekend and droves of travelers will be hitting the roads. Traffic analysts at Washington State Department of Transportation have put together forecasts for how many cars they expect to be on the roads for the holiday weekend. Traffic charts and forecasts are available at...
Politicssky963.com

Motorists urged to make Safety a Priority this Memorial Day Weekend

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging motorists traveling the roadways throughout the state or visiting Georgia’s beaches to practice safe driving habits this weekend. This year’s Memorial Day holiday travel period will begin at 6pm on Friday, May 28, and ends Monday, May 31, at midnight. The travel period is 78 hours long. During the holiday period, state Troopers and Officers will be on high-visibility patrols keeping an eye out for impaired drivers and other traffic violations that could potentially cause a crash. During the 2020 Memorial Day holiday, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 382 traffic crashes that resulted in 256 injuries and 10 fatal crashes, involving 13 fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, State Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers arrested 323 people for driving under the influence, while issuing 9,536 citations, and 9,714 warnings. Citations included 430 Hands Free, 936 Seat Belt, 213 Child Restraint, and 33 Move Over violations.
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

State roadway projects will pause for Memorial Day, hefty travel expected

N.C. Department of Transportation will pause construction this coming weekend in expectation of boosted traffic flows during the Memorial Day holiday. Travel could increase by 60% compared to this time last year, according to AAA Travel, although that number doesn’t approach pre-pandemic levels. The construction pause starts this Friday and...
KRGV

DPS urges safe travel for Memorial Day weekend

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public safety are urging Valley drivers to be careful this Memorial Day weekend following two deadly crashes the agency responded to this month. "We cannot urge it enough, to take all the safety precautions in place when you are driving,” said Lt. Christopher Olivarez,...
TrafficKSLTV

UDOT Urges Drivers To Plan Ahead For Memorial Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – As Memorial Day quickly approaches, the Utah Department of Transportation urged drivers to plan ahead to avoid construction projects and to be patient while traveling. Traffic engineers said some of the busiest spots will be Friday afternoon on I-15 through Salt Lake County, as well...
Virginia Statewydaily.com

With More Virginians Returning to the Road for Memorial Day Weekend, Motorists Urged to Keep Safety Top of Mind

RICHMOND – With travel forecasts calling for a significant increase for the Memorial Day weekend from 2020, the Virginia State Police (VSP) is encouraging motorists to bring their “Safety First” mindset to the roadways. This includes obeying all posted speed limits, driving for conditions, buckling up and ditching distractions. Traffic safety is imperative when considering that 22 lives have been lost to 16 reported crashes on Virginia’s highways between Friday, May 21, 2021, and midnight Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Of the 22 traffic fatalities, five were motorcyclists, two were bicyclists and one was a pedestrian. Two of the fatal crashes claimed a total of eight lives.
Travelmauinow.com

MADD Hawaiʻi Urges Safety Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaiʻi urges everyone to designate a non-drinking driver if their Memorial Day weekend plans include alcohol. The organization is also reminding mariners that boating and drinking don’t mix. “Drunk driving is completely preventable yet claimed 172 lives nationwide from 6 p.m. Friday to 5:59 a.m. Monday...
Public SafetyPress-Republican

State, local police to increase patrols for Memorial Day Weekend

PLATTSBURGH — New York State and local police will be increasing their presence state wide in an effort to combat drunken, impaired and reckless driving this Memorial Day Weekend. More than 8,000 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets were issued during last year’s initiative, which included 203 arrests for impaired...
Politicsmykxlg.com

DPS Stresses Safe Driving This Memorial Day Holiday

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety wants drivers to make sure this Memorial Day holiday weekend is remembered for all the right seasons. The Highway Patrol will participate in two major safety projects during the holiday period. One is Operation Safe which will mean more troopers on state roads monitoring traffic and enforcing state laws. The second is a Border to Border campaign that will involve highways patrols from surrounding states.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

HIGHWAY PATROL

— Robert A. Long, 40, Wellsville, was cited with failure to control after he went off the road and struck a guardrail while attempting to turn onto Cannon Mills Road from Sprucevale Road in St. Clair Township at 4:55 p.m. May 21. — Craig M. Cross, 37, Salem, was cited...
Montgomery, ALweisradio.com

ALDOT Announces Road Updates for Memorial Day Weekend and Urges Motorists to Drive Carefully

ALDOT Announces Road Updates for Memorial Day Weekend. Holiday Reminder for Motorists: Slow Down and Buckle Up. (MONTGOMERY, Ala.) –The Alabama Department of Transportation expects a higher traffic volume than usual during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. As an added precaution and for the safety of the traveling public and roadside construction workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Friday, May 28 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Law EnforcementPosted by
KRMG

Law enforcement step up seatbelt patrol ahead of Memorial Day

More than 55 agencies in Oklahoma have signed up to have extra personnel looking for seat belt violations for a Click It or Ticket campaign May 24 through June 6. “During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers,” said Director Paul Harris of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.