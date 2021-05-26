State Highway Patrol Urges Motorists To Plan Ahead For Memorial Day Travel

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging motorists traveling the roadways throughout the state or visiting Georgia’s beaches to practice safe driving habits this weekend. This year’s Memorial Day holiday travel period will begin at 6pm on Friday, May 28, and ends Monday, May 31, at midnight. The travel period is 78 hours long. During the holiday period, state Troopers and Officers will be on high-visibility patrols keeping an eye out for impaired drivers and other traffic violations that could potentially cause a crash. During the 2020 Memorial Day holiday, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 382 traffic crashes that resulted in 256 injuries and 10 fatal crashes, involving 13 fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, State Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers arrested 323 people for driving under the influence, while issuing 9,536 citations, and 9,714 warnings. Citations included 430 Hands Free, 936 Seat Belt, 213 Child Restraint, and 33 Move Over violations.