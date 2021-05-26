newsbreak-logo
Symmetra Set to Receive "Awesome" Skin, Overwatch Devs Say

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indian DPS hero, Symmetra, hasn't had a new skin released in a year and a half. Could that be about to change?. According to Overwatch, developers: yes! The Symmetra-skin-drought appears to be reaching its end. Her last cosmetic, Marammat Symmetra, was released in November 2020 as part of her restoration challenge 18 months ago. Now, fans and mains shouldn't have to wait much longer for new cosmetics to outfit their favorite hero.

DBLTAP

DBLTAP

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming.

#Devs#Blizzard#Game Developers#Dps#Overwatch Summer Games#Legendary Event Skins#Awesome#Indian Dps Hero#Mains#Senior Concept Artist#Hope#Cosmetics#Legendary Quality
