A Return to the Office Strategy Every Business Should Consider

Find out why developing and continually maintaining a business continuity plan can help energy companies better prepare for unexpected disturbances. Whether it be natural disasters, cybersecurity attacks, or global pandemics, workplace disturbances occur frequently and when companies least expect them. Disaster preparedness and business continuity plans (BCPs) have never held more importance, especially with the events this past year has offered. A wide variety of hazards can occur in the workplace, the most prevalent of which are natural disasters, human-caused, health, and technology-related disruptions. Therefore, companies should be continually monitoring their continuity plans and understand where their risks lie in the case of an unexpected event to better avoid, reduce, and mitigate the impact and loss.