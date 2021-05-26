newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

A Return to the Office Strategy Every Business Should Consider

By Julie Develin
CMSWire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not often in business that we can guarantee there will be a marked shift in company culture. However, 2020 not only forced businesses to adjust, society at large changed. The abundant change has taken many forms and we're likely to see more of it as we move forward. From...

www.cmswire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Strategies#Strategic Decisions#Business Processes#Digital Strategy#Reboarding#Organizational Decisions#Businesses#Payroll Processes#Relevant Data#Job Security#Engaged Employees#Employee Feedback#Employers#Engagement#Workplace Stress#Technology#Hr Teams#Employee Interactions#Company Culture#Employment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Career Development & Adviceautomationworld.com

Moving Towards a New Office Strategy

Last week I had the opportunity to speak with several system integrators and one question was omnipresent: What’s your new office strategy?. As we start to see the pandemic’s end in sight, we are required to make decisions on how to re-organize ourselves as the world resumes. Companies almost everywhere have had to move a major part of their workforce to remote work. All of us had to face the different reactions and expectations of our employees, who were trying to balance preserving their health, managing abnormal family situations, the need to meet colleagues, socialize, and be effective in their work.
Softwaresouthfloridareporter.com

Be Innovative: The Pros of Having Software For Your Business

Business software systems can automate a wide range of processes, such as customer service and financial planning. These programs save a significant amount of time and resources by completing various activities in a matter of minutes. Otherwise, companies would have to recruit staff to complete particular tasks. Choosing the correct business applications will help an organization expand at a rapid pace.
Economyforeignpolicyi.org

10 Effective Outdoor Advertising Solutions For Your Business

Today’s advertising is easier than ever. You have plenty of online tools to promote your product or service and reach a huge audience. But, what with those who don’t use the Internet and social media that often? Every good advertising strategy should include a few different solutions, that can be used for outdoor advertising. And yes, we think about the banners and billboards that are installed on the streets or over the buildings around. They are a part of the traditional marketing approach, which is still effective because a lot of people will anyway see it and remember it.
EconomyItproportal

Quality data is the bedrock to true business intelligence

As with everything nowadays, the Business Intelligence (BI) industry is expanding and evolving at a rapid pace - by 2022, Reuters expects the global revenue of BI to be worth $29.48 billion. The rising volume of data available to businesses means that they are constantly evaluating their collection and understanding process of data to serve customers or target markets better. Business Intelligence is constantly allowing companies to evolve, pivot, and formulate new ways to service their customers better, and perform in a more streamlined and simple capacity.
Jobstheundercoverrecruiter.com

How Recruiters Can Adapt to Major Shifts in Candidate Attitudes

This past year has greatly altered the dynamics of the U.S. labor market, including job seekers’ expectations of employers, according to a new 2021 Job Seeker Nation Report from Jobvite. It is predicted that many of the changes experienced will be here to stay, bringing about what many believe to be the rise of the optimized workforce. As a result, talent leaders and recruiters must understand how to adjust efforts for the job market today and into the future.
Mobile Appshotelnewsresource.com

Why Hotels Need to Incorporate Automation into the Revenue Management Discipline

As hotels come out of what has to have been the most tumultuous year our beloved industry has ever faced, it is important now more than ever to have the right technology in place to attract and retain online business while offline channels continue to struggle. Let’s look at the reasons shared by STAAH pricing intelligence partner Rateping on why hotels need automation for their revenue management?
Economyoilmanmagazine.com

Top 4 Tips When Creating Your Business Continuity Plan

Find out why developing and continually maintaining a business continuity plan can help energy companies better prepare for unexpected disturbances. Whether it be natural disasters, cybersecurity attacks, or global pandemics, workplace disturbances occur frequently and when companies least expect them. Disaster preparedness and business continuity plans (BCPs) have never held more importance, especially with the events this past year has offered. A wide variety of hazards can occur in the workplace, the most prevalent of which are natural disasters, human-caused, health, and technology-related disruptions. Therefore, companies should be continually monitoring their continuity plans and understand where their risks lie in the case of an unexpected event to better avoid, reduce, and mitigate the impact and loss.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Procurement Lends Expertise to Negotiating Broker Relationships

Every business knows that strong procurement officers are invaluable for their skills at negotiating the best prices for the highest quality parts and supplies. But, how transferable are those skills to human resources and negotiating broker relationships and healthcare contracts? It depends on the expectations. The idea has been gaining...
Public HealthThrive Global

Transitioning into Remote Work in a Post-COVID World — 4 Top Tips

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the world of remote work was a slow-growing one, mostly taken up by young entrepreneurs and tech startups out of silicon valley. This has all changed rapidly, of course, with executives looking to continue offering work-from-home as an option as vaccines roll out and restrictions lift.
Small Businesschannele2e.com

PPP Loan Alternatives for Small Businesses

The Small Business Administration‘s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) stopped accepting new applications in May 2021. If you’re a small business owner seeking PPP loan alternatives for your business or for your clientele in specific vertical markets, here are some potential SBA options:. 1. COVID-19 EIDL: This loan provides economic relief...
Small Businesscapecodtimes.com

Tips from SCORE: Knowing your business's value

Question: I am considering exiting my business. How do I determine its true value?. Answer: For many small-business owners, the business is the largest of the owner’s assets, one that is expected to provide them financial capacity for retirement. So, an understanding of the value of a business is of critical importance. But determining the value of a business is not a simple formula, especially for small businesses.
BusinessThrive Global

Lars Helgeson: “Every company benefits from digital transformation”

Every company benefits from digital transformation. I can’t think of a single industry that’s better served doing things the “old school” way of pen and paper, or isolated siloed software. People are naturally resistant to change, and learning new things can be challenging, but the end result will be worth it if you transform using the right tools for the job.
JobsPosted by
HackerNoon

How To Evaluate And Hire Freelance Developers

As more and more companies turn to remote working the world over it is only natural that you look into its specifics and wonder if that’s the solution for your own business. If you’re a company trying to expand your tech team, or a startup trying to hire new talent from scratch, you would have already heard much on the benefits of using freelance developers instead of increasing the number of employees on your full time payroll.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

10 Different Strategies to Consider When Growing Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. From improving SEO to outsourcing, there are plenty of strategies you can use to grow a business. But which ones are right for your company? Here, members of the online small business community share their top tips. Go through the options and choose the strategies that are most relevant to your team and your operations.
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Email Marketing Examples Small Businesses Can Follow Post-Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Email marketing is one of the best examples on how to bring in new customers post-pandemic. Small businesses and companies are making a targeted push towards recovery. With many jobs lost this past year, small business owners short on revenue need to follow trusted marketing methods that have a very low-cost investment to increase sales and revenue quickly.
Economyallnetarticles.com

5 Reasons to Hire a CPA

Whether or not a CPA is needed is a common question among business owners and some individuals. Whether you are looking to manage your business’s finances better or want financial improvement in your personal life including saving money, preparing taxes, planning your retirement or managing your investments, an accountant can help. Here are some of the main reasons why both businesses and individuals can benefit from hiring a CPA.
Public Healthleaderchat.org

6 Strategies to Build Trust in Your Post-Pandemic, Return to The Office Plan

In several parts of the world, particularly the United States, restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to ease. Some organizations have already announced plans to return employees back to the office full-time. Many have hesitantly announced their intent to move to a hybrid arrangement, while most are still trying to gain clarity on their post-pandemic plans.