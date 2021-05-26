Blinken’s Mideast trip highlights limits of American efforts to isolate Hamas
While the Biden administration’s negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has generally being seen as successful, experts have low expectations that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit this week to the Middle East will accomplish anything more substantial than to ensure the international community that the United States remains engaged in the region.www.clevelandjewishnews.com