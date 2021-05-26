Blinken’s Mideast trip highlights limits of American efforts to isolate Hamas

Officials from Egypt and Israel held meetings in both countries Sunday to discuss solidifying a tentative truce between Israel and Hamas and rebuilding the Gaza Strip. The Associated Press reports that Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry welcomed his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, in Cairo. According to Shukry’s office, the meeting aimed to build on the May 21 ceasefire that was negotiated by Egypt by renewing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations which have stalled for over a decade.