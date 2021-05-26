newsbreak-logo
Bellevue Students Win First-Place in National ExploraVision Science Challenge

Two students from Bellevue's Open Window School won the first-place prize for Grades 4-6 of the Toshiba/National Science Teachers Association ExploraVision Competition, the world's largest K-12 science competition. The team — comprised of Jacob Park and Julia Stewart — impressed the judges with their Coagulation Filtration System, a solar-powered water filtration approach that seeks to provide safe drinking water for communities worldwide who are currently without access to it.

