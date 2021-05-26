Epic Games Launches Unreal Engine 5 Early Access, Here’s a First Look at the Game Engine

Anyone who stepped foot into the Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp in the original Psychonauts understands the charm of Double Fine’s iconic platformer. That’s largely due to Raz, Lili, and the rest of the crew, but it also stems from their unique psychic abilities, which made for a memorable gaming experience. With our heroes returning for another adventure in Psychonauts 2, the psychic cadets are growing in their abilities and able to command new powers, which players can use to pulverize the villainous censors and bad ideas. Join us as we give you an exclusive first look at Psychonauts 2’s latest ability: mental connection.