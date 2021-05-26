Epic Games Launches Unreal Engine 5 Early Access, Here’s a First Look at the Game Engine
Epic Games has just launched Unreal Engine 5 Early Access and it includes several new features, including Nanite. This virtualized micropolygon geometry system lets you create games with massive amounts of geometric detail, eliminating time-consuming and tedious work such as baking details to normal maps or manually authoring LODs. In other words, develops will be able to import film-quality source art comprised of millions of polygons and placing them millions of times, while keeping a real-time frame rate, and without any noticeable loss of fidelity. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com