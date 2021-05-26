Gallo Acquires Liqs RTD Shot Brand

Look: 3.75 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.5. a nice summer ripper, but not a great take on the style overall, the beer part is really minimal and the citrus character tastes a little cheap, not quite fake, but seems a little less than fresh squeezed. they say the base beer is a helles, but i dont taste much german lager yeast, so it leaves a little something to be desired in the beer department. that said, this is nice and light, crisp and pretty clean on the finish, not sweet at all, a little tangy and quenching, and the mouthfeel is right with effervescent carbonation and a barely there body, i could see drinking a dozen of these on a boat when they are ice cold or something, high summer refresher, but being critical, more helles character would be rad, and a more natural lemon finish too. its been awhile since i have dipped into a sammy a twelve pack, and while this isnt my favorite in the mix, im sure the other bottles wont last long. its a style everyone likes so even average takes on it are generally well received. this is close to being really good but is a little safe and light on all counts for my personal preference...