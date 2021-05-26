Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gallo Acquires Liqs RTD Shot Brand

shankennewsdaily.com
 17 days ago

E.&J. Gallo is adding to its spirits portfolio with the acquisition of ready-to-drink shot brand Liqs for an undisclosed sum. Liqs was founded in 2013 by New York-based entrepreneurs Harley Bauer and Michael Glickman. The brand first targeted the off-premise but has quickly expanded into on-premise venues around the country, Gallo says.

www.shankennewsdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rtd#E J Gallo#Shanken News Daily#Tequila Cinnamon Orange#Vodka Lychee Grapefruit#Rtd#Vodka Lemon Drop#Flavors#Premixed Cocktails#1 5 Liter Format
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessJust-style.com

Sock maker Renfro Brands acquired by The Renco Group

Renfro Brands, which makes and markets leading sock brands including Fruit of the Loom, Dr Scholl’s, Merrell and Smartwool, has…. Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings. Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets...
Drinkskamcity.com

Pernod Ricard Extends Malibu Range With New Flavour And RTD Option

Pernod Ricard’s Malibu brand is launching two new products to tap into the increased demand for watermelon flavour alcoholic drinks. Aimed as a summer drink, Malibu Watermelon (21% ABV) is Caribbean rum blended with the taste of watermelon that is best served with lemonade. It is available in a 700ml bottle with an RRP of £15.
BusinessBiz Times

Weyco Group acquires footwear distributor and brand

Footwear marketer and designer Weyco Group, Inc. has acquired Forsake, an outdoor footwear distributor and brand based in Boston. Forsake specializes in footwear in the sneakerboot category, a hybrid footwear style with the supportive sole…
Businessshortpedia.com

boAt set to acquire consumer electronics brand Tagg Digital

Consumer electronics startup boAt is in the final stages to acquire Delhi-based consumer electronics brand Tagg Digital, said two sources aware of the details of the transaction. “boAt has been in conversation with Tagg for over two months and the contours of the deal is finalised,” said one of the sources requesting anonymity. Post completion of the deal, Tagg’s team and co-founders would join boAt.”
Economysgbonline.com

Self Esteem Brands Acquires Digital Nutrition Coaching Brand

Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of Anytime Fitness, The Bar Method, Basecamp Fitness, and Waxing the City, has acquired Stronger U Nuitrition, a digital, personal nutrition-based health coaching service brand, for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2015, Stronger U Nutrition has supported more than 50,000 members in achieving...
Businessshankennewsdaily.com

Martignetti Cos. Names Chris Conrad President Of Sales And Marketing

Massachusetts-based wholesaler Martignetti Cos. has appointed Chris Conrad as president of sales and marketing, effective October 1. Conrad will replace Mark Fisher, who recently announced he’ll be retiring on the same date. Conrad has been with Martignetti since 1995, most recently serving as senior vice president, wine. In his new...
Businessnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa wine firm Demeine Estates bolsters management, sales teams

Napa Valley-based négociant of fine wines Demeine Estates, announced 10 management appointments:. Heidi Van de Ryt as executive assistant and office manager. Pearson’s previous experience includes being Western general manager for Gundlach Bundschu. She also was import manager at American Wine & Spirits, where she managed a team of eight fine-wine specialists.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

RIU Group Acquires TUI 49% Stake in 19 RIU Branded Hotel Properties for for €670m

After this transaction, that also includes two hotels in development in Mexico and Senegal, RIU Group will hold 100% of the ownership of the properties. RIU Group will acquire from TUI its 49% stake in 19 hotel properties which are operated under the RIU Hotels & Resorts brand and are located in four different continents, as well as two more hotels that are now under development. The Riu family already holds 51% stake of these properties and will now become its sole owner. The transaction has been approved today by TUI’s Supervisory Board and is valued at 670 million euros.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

ValvTechnologies, Inc. Names Juliana Herman, Global Marketing Director

HOUSTON (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. ValvTechnologies, Inc., manufacturer of zero-leakage severe service isolation valve solutions, has named Juliana Herman as Director of Global Marketing. Herman is responsible for the development and deployment of ValvTechnologies' marketing strategy, product and brand management, marketing programs, communication campaigns, and market analysis on a global...
Retailshankennewsdaily.com

Interview: Michelle DeFeo, President, Laurent-Perrier U.S.

With a strong performance over the past two years, Laurent-Perrier has vaulted into the ranks of the top four Champagne brands in the U.S. by volume, behind only Veuve Clicquot, Moët & Chandon, and Nicolas Feuillatte. Posting 8% growth to 41,000 cases in 2020, according to Impact Databank, Laurent-Perrier was one of only three Champagne brands among the top 15 in the U.S. to increase its volume last year amid the unprecedented market conditions. SND executive editor Daniel Marsteller spoke with Michelle DeFeo, president of import subsidiary Laurent-Perrier U.S., to get an update on progress so far in 2021.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Chardonnay And What Does It Taste Like?

Whether you're a wine drinker or not, chances are you've heard of the varietal known as Chardonnay, made from what is considered to be the most famous white grape in the world, according to wine critic and writer Jancis Robinson. Not only is Chardonnay popular among both casual and professional wine drinkers, it also spans across the globe, grown in the majority of wine regions internationally. While the grape has been used for some over-the-top wine trends (oaky buttery Chardonnay among them), it's also responsible for creating some of the world's finest wines, for example champagne.
Drinksbevindustry.com

Zulily debuts limited-edition BFF Wine

To celebrate National Best Friend Day (June 8), online retailer Zulily launched a wine collection designed to bring moms together and celebrate their friendships after a year of being apart. Created by Vintage Wine Estates for Zulily, the limited-edition California wines feature a Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet, which are specially labeled with a “recipe for the perfect friendship.” A new, nationwide survey from Zulily revealed that nearly half (49%) of moms say they have only seen their friends two times or fewer in the past year. Moms also say support (79%), humor (66%) and patience (65%) are essential for a successful modern-day friendship. The special-edition wine is designed to help make friends’ upcoming reunions all the more special, the company says. The three-bottle collection celebrates the qualities moms look for most in their best friend: honesty, humor and trust, and will be available online while supplies last, for $49 for the trio.
Lifestylekamcity.com

Robinsons Introduces New RTD Offering

Britvic’s Robinsons Refresh’d range is relaunching this month as Robinsons ‘Ready to Drink’ in two flavours – Raspberry & Apple and new Peach & Mango. The packaging update across the single-serve RTD bottles aims to unite the portfolio under its well-known brand name, making it more recognisable in chillers while continuing momentum beyond take-home formats as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.
Businesscasinobeats.com

Caesars, Swintt and MGM: recruitment round-up

With comings and goings commonplace across the industry, our latest rundown of a number of recent manoeuvres features Caesars Entertainment, Lottoland, and Swintt. John Koster has been appointed to the position of regional president by Caesars Entertainment, where he will gain the responsibility of overseeing the company’s eastern division. In...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Boston Beer Company (Samuel Adams)

Look: 3.75 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.5. a nice summer ripper, but not a great take on the style overall, the beer part is really minimal and the citrus character tastes a little cheap, not quite fake, but seems a little less than fresh squeezed. they say the base beer is a helles, but i dont taste much german lager yeast, so it leaves a little something to be desired in the beer department. that said, this is nice and light, crisp and pretty clean on the finish, not sweet at all, a little tangy and quenching, and the mouthfeel is right with effervescent carbonation and a barely there body, i could see drinking a dozen of these on a boat when they are ice cold or something, high summer refresher, but being critical, more helles character would be rad, and a more natural lemon finish too. its been awhile since i have dipped into a sammy a twelve pack, and while this isnt my favorite in the mix, im sure the other bottles wont last long. its a style everyone likes so even average takes on it are generally well received. this is close to being really good but is a little safe and light on all counts for my personal preference...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Vegan Scotch Eggs

The Scotch egg, a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs and baked or deep-fried, can now be enjoyed as a completely plant-based version in hundreds of Tesco locations thanks to Squeaky Bean’s vegan Scotch egg. The company worked with liquid plant-based egg replacement brand Crackd and used The No-Egg Egg to create the filling for the product, which looks convincingly yolk-like. Wrapped in plant-powered sausage meat, the vegan product is sold in sets of six.
DrinksAugusta Free Press

Virginia Distillery Company whiskies recognized at ASCOT Awards

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The four Virginia Distillery Company whiskies in the Courage & Conviction product line recently took home awards at the American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT) Awards, a new awards program created by author and veteran tasting judge Fred Minnick. The distillery’s Courage...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Iconix Brand Group (ICON) to be Acquired in $3.15/Share "Go Private" Transaction

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON) ("Iconix" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger to be acquired by Iconix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC ("Purchaser"), in an all-cash transaction that values Iconix at approximately $585 million, including net-debt.